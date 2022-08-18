A teenager died in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon, and one other teen was injured.
The crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of FM 346 and County Road 122, just west of Whitehouse.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that the preliminary investigation shows a 2013 Hyundai Tucson was driving eastbound on FM 346, where a 2004 Toyota RAV4 was driving westbound. The Toyota left the road, overcorrected and crossed into the eastbound lane, striking the Hyundai.
The driver of the Hyundai, identified as Molly L. Reck, 18, of Tyler, was pronounced dead on the scene, DPS said in a media release on Thursday morning.
The driver of the Toyota, a 16-year-old female, was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and neither had passengers in the vehicle, according to DPS.
Officials say one vehicle caught fire during the collision.