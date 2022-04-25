The annual School is Cool back-to-school giveaway in Tyler is seeking donations.
This giveaway is set for Aug. 4 as a drive-thru event at Fun Forest Park, 200 N. Forest Ave.
Each year, School is Cool helps children and parents prepare for the upcoming school year. The first 2,000 school-aged children in line will be given a free backpack filled with supplies.
Donations and sponsorships are needed for the event, organizers said. Every $30 will purchase a backpack with school supplies for a child in need.
Donations can be made at tinyurl.com/2p9ajshh .
Community members also can donate on or before Tuesday during East Texas Giving Day under the Tyler Area Business Education Council at tinyurl.com/4hdja3dz .
Checks should be made out to the Tyler Area Business Education Council and mailed to 315 N. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75702.
Sponsorship levels include:
Platinum sponsor: $2,500
- Named as major backpack sponsor on all marketing materials;
- Signage near a backpack distribution location at the event;
- Insert in each backpack (printed materials and payment must be received by July 9);
- Company logo on website and printed items; and
- Company logo on back of volunteer T-shirts.
Gold sponsor: $1,000
- Named as backpack sponsor on all marketing materials;
- Signage near a backpack distribution location at the event;
- Company logo on website and printed items; and
- Company logo on back of volunteer T-shirts.
Silver Sponsor: $500
- Named as backpack sponsor on all marketing materials; and
- Company logo on website and printed items.
Other sponsor: $250
- Company logo on website and printed items.
For information, contact LaToya Young at (903) 592-1661 ext. 252 or LYoung@TylerTexas.com .