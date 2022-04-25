Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.