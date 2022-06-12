A popular Jacksonville hotel suffered significant damage in a Sunday afternoon fire.

UPDATED STORY WITH PHOTOS AND VIDEO:

According to the Jacksonville Fire Department, the fire broke out at Hotel RITUAL, near the intersection of Austin and El Paso streets.

Another fire then broke out at a home across the street. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the house fire, but say most of the interior of the hotel has been destroyed. Efforts are still underway to extinguish that fire.

