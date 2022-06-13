JACKSONVILLE – Hotel RITUAL & Wellness Center, located in the heart of Jacksonville, suffered significant damage in a fire that broke out early Sunday.

Two firefighters were minorly injured, two bystanders had minor heat-related injuries, and one firefighter experienced a major injury, according to the Jacksonville Fire Department.

The hotel, originally built as a single family home in 1932, boasted 4,641 square feet with six bedroom and five bathrooms, according to real estate documents.

Current owner Whitney Graham purchased the property in 2019 then turned it into an upscale hotel and day spa which quickly grew in popularity.

At approximately 1:06 p.m., the Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a fire call at the hotel located at 540 El Paso St., in the city limits of Jacksonville, according to Jacksonville Fire Chief Keith Fortner.

“The housekeeper was in the house at the time of the fire and made the call to 911. The housekeeper was able to get out of the residence and nobody else was in the residence,” Fortner said.

Fortner said upon arrival, firefighters entered the residence on the ground level floor. While firefighters moved toward the basement, where the fire was believed to have started, the fire moved between the walls to the second floor. Before firefighters were able to make it to the second floor, the fire caused the ceilings of the first floor to begin collapsing.

“At that point, firefighters were instructed to exit the residence and attack the fire from the perimeter,” said Fortner.

Within two hours of working the scene another fire broke out at 706 Austin Street, approximately 100 yards northeast of the Hotel Ritual fire. However, Pate says they do not have any reason to believe this fire is related to the hotel fire but it is still under investigation.

Fortner said firefighters remained on scene until approximately 9 p.m.

“The outside structure of the hotel is mostly standing but the top two floors are mostly collapsed onto the ground level floor,” he said. “The chimney and staircase remained intact in the center of the hotel.”

“This property is extremely dangerous at this time. We have taped the property off so that no one enters. The fire investigation is ongoing,” he added.

Neighbor Stephanie Mobley said she walked outside when she heard sirens and couldn’t believe her eyes.

“It was unreal. There were just huge flames coming from the chimney. We walked down a little ways and by then there were people everywhere, crowding the street,” Mobley said. “They didn’t have it blocked off yet so cars were stopping, it was crazy. The flames were so big and there was smoke everywhere.”

“It’s just so devastating, this is a big piece of history we are losing right now in front of our eyes,” she said. “It’s so sad."

Seven departments responded to the fire in addition to the Jacksonville Fire Department.

Fortner said there were two minor injuries to firefighters working the fire; both have since recovered. There was a major injury to one firefighter who is still being evaluated at this time.

There were also two heat-related injuries to bystanders that were in the crowd at the fire. UT Health EMS and Jacksonville EMS were able to assist with those citizens.

Fortner said the department is extremely grateful for the outpouring of community support.

“We would like to send our gratitude to the many people that assisted at both fires," Fortner said. "We had assistance from North Cherokee Volunteer Fire Department, Earle’s Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Reklaw Volunteer Fire Department, Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department, Rusk Fire Department, Maydelle Volunteer Fire Department, Smith County ESD, Christus Mother Francis Hospital, UT Health Hospital and UT Health EMS, The Jacksonville Police Department, Jacksonville Public Works, Whataburger, and the many citizens that continually brought food, snacks, and drinks to the scene so that everyone could stay hydrated in the 100 degree weather."

“It was amazing to see the support from the city, the citizens of Jacksonville, and the surrounding communities," he said.