CASA for Kids of East Texas will host its second annual Passport to FUN event on Saturday.
Guests will start the morning with a breakfast and on-site shopping, followed by a fun fashion show featuring the latest collections from participating vendors.
Guests will then take their “passport” on the town, shopping at participating vendors and getting their “passports” stamped, according to CASA for Kids of East Texas Executive Director and CEO Mary Jo Burgess.
Burgess said the event started last year as a way to help local businesses recover from the impact of COVID-19.
“CASA for Kids of East Texas wanted a way to help local businesses recover from COVID-19 last year and came up with this idea to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect, raise a few dollars to support our mission, and help local businesses get some marketing and new customers,” she said.
Burgess said the event was so well received last year from guests and vendors alike that they decided to turn it into an annual event.
CASA for Kids of East Texas serves over 600 children annually as the court appointed Guardian Ad Litem.
“Our mission is to make life-changing differences for abused and neglected children as we ensure foster children’s safety while in foster care, identify and advocate for their needs by reporting factual information in court,” Burgess said. “In order to consistently serve all the abused and neglected children in our community who are in foster care, we need volunteer advocates and financial support.”
Burgess said events like these also educate the public on what it means to be a volunteer and helps explain the process.
“Our volunteers come from all walks of life, ages 21 and up; most work full-time so the schedules are flexible for visiting children at their placements. CASA provides training, support and guidance for volunteers,” she said. “It is a very rewarding experience that makes a difference for children who benefit from someone spending just a bit of time with them. CASA matches children with volunteers’ interests, experiences, age, and preferences.”
“We hope events like this one will plant some seeds to recruit volunteers to help us support abused and neglected children as the court appointed Guardian Ad Litem,” Burgess added.
Vendors attending the event include Apricot Lane, Cross Heart Candles, Dutch Bros, Floor Coverings International, Kendra Scott, Mainstream Boutique, Pampered Chef, Plants of Texas, Scentsy, SheeBee, Smith Girls, Foster, Sterling Grace, Sweet Gourmet, The Potpourri House, Twisted TX and Vintage 618.
Tickets are $15 per guest. Breakfast will be sponsored by McDonalds of Greater North Texas.
The Passport to FUN event will take place at the CASA for Kids of East Texas new address located at 3616 West Way Street on Sat., June 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
For more information, visit www.casaforkidsofet.org.