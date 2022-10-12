On Tuesday night, CASA for Kids of East Texas hosted its biggest annual fundraiser of the year. Dressed in 1950s themed outfits, attendees gathered for a good cause and help raise funds for the local nonprofit.
Mary Jo Burgess, executive director for CASA for Kids of East Texas, said this year's theme was the ‘Fabulous ‘50s’ and the event is meant to raise funds but also awareness for what they do.
“It’s an opportunity for us to connect with our community. We talk about what CASA does with abused and neglected children as we serve as their guardian ad litem. We serve their best interest while they’re in foster care, it's an opportunity to not only to tell our community what we do but network with them,” she said.
Funds go toward recruiting, training, and to supervising volunteer advocates who then help the children.
The event also featured an auction with over 200 items given by local businesses, mystery box sales with donations from local businesses, treat box activities thanks to local bakery donations, dance contest with ‘50s music, ‘50s model vehicles exhibit, children activities and food.
Sandra Owens, on the board of directors, was helping out at the auction section and mentioned the importance of giving back to causes like CASA.
As a recently retired 35-year educator, and having her life revolve around kids, it means a lot for her to help raise awareness.
Burgess said it's crucial for the nonprofit to get support from the community and find ways to recruit more volunteers.
“It’s critical that we raise unrestricted funds so we can really recruit, train and supervise those volunteer advocates. We serve over 700 children a year, we have 200 volunteers and are always looking for more. This is a great opportunity to tell the community about the need for people who are passionate about kids and can help represent them.”
For more information on how to donate to CASA, go to https://casaforkidsofet.org.