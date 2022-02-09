Candlelight vigil

A candlelight vigil will be held tonight in Alto in memory of a student-athlete who died Tuesday night.

Devonte Mumphrey, a sophomore at Alto High School, collapsed during a basketball game on Tuesday evening and later died. 

The community vigil is set for 7 p.m. tonight in the parking lot of Hilltop Baptist Church in Alto, according to a post on Alto ISD's Facebook page.

Mumphrey is remembered by his family as "the kind of kid that touched everybody," said Jessica Hackney, a cousin of Mumphrey's. 

“You couldn’t have met a better kid,” she said.

This past year, Mumphrey was named District 22-2A Newcomer of the Year in basketball. He was one of 10 players in the state to be nominated for Dave Campbell’s Mr. Texas Basketball for Week 12 of this season.

 
 

