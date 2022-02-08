An Alto High School student has died.
According to Alto ISD superintendent Kelly West, the district "experienced a tragic loss of a student-athlete" during Tuesday night's home basketball game versus Mount Enterprise.
Officials have not yet confirmed the student's name.
"Out of respect for the family and in light of student privacy obligations, the district cannot provide details at this time," West wrote in a release published on the district's Facebook page. "During the coming days and weeks, we will provide our students, staff, and community the support needed to process this tragedy."
The district said grief counselors and local pastors will be on-site in the cafeteria starting at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.
"All of Alto ISD sends its deepest condolences to the student's family," West said. "Please keep our community in your prayers."
In 2015, the Alto ISD community mourned the loss of a student-athlete who collapsed during a football game.
Cam'ron Matthews, 16, later died at a Tyler hospital.
The Tyler Paper reported preliminary reports showed Matthews' collapse was caused by an aneurysm, but an autopsy report later revealed he died of an "unspecified blunt impact." The autopsy showed the 16-year-old's death was an accident caused by "anoxic encephalopathy" following resuscitation from cardiac arrest.