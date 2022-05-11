JACKSONVILLE — A letter written in 1972 by Jacksonville’s then-mayor was read Wednesday as part of the city’s 150th birthday, and it showed that though things have changed they’ve also stayed the same.
City officials gathered at Hazel Tilton Park along with native son and country music star Neal McCoy, residents and others to unearth a time capsule buried 50 years ago as part of Jacksonville’s ongoing sesquicentennial celebration.
The letter, written by Mayor Payletich, was part of the items buried in the time capsule a half-century ago in front of a large crowd gathered to watch, according to Jacksonville Director of Communications and Tourism Daniel Seguin. The letter, which meant to convey what life was like in the city in 1972, was addressed to the city’s current mayor, Randy Gorham, who read the letter.
“Realizing that few of us will be alive and able to enjoy the development and progress of the next 50 years, it is my wish to provide you with accurate circumstances that might be helpful as well as amusing to you who are now enjoying the trust place in you by your friends and neighbors in your elected position as Mayor and councilman,” Payletich wrote. "Money and taxes are the prime concern of our day and age. There is affluence in our time but inflation is taking its toll.”
Payletich wrote as an example that a four-door Chevrolet police car without taxes and with city deductions cost $2,600. In 1962, he wrote that the same vehicle cost a thousand dollars less.
“I realize that in all probability the above prices and costs which appear so exorbitant to us today will appear to you 50 years from now to be very reasonable,” he wrote. “As we try to imagine just what economic conditions will be 50 years from now, it taxes our wildest imagination.”
The former mayor wrote that things had changed for the better in the previous 50 years, including social and economic conditions, and he expressed hope that the current generation “has shared the stabilizing world conditions and that peace and harmony reign all over our world.”
Payletic also wished for an enjoyable 150th anniversary for the city.
Seguin said the time capsule event was important for the community and for history of the city, especially so for residents who were children when it was buried.
“During the last 150 years, Jacksonville has seen many ups and downs, many changes, and many things left unchanged, but Jacksonville carries with it a spirit of the past and an excitement for the future,” he said.
The city continues to grow its offerings and events, he said, mentioning the Tops in Texas Rodeo, Tomato Fest and the 150th birthday bash set for Oct. 22.
McCoy, who graduated from Jacksonville High School and is known for hits like "You Gotta Love That" and "If I Was a Drinkin' Man," joked that it was great to be home, even if everyone was a bit older.
“I was born just a few blocks from where we are standing,” McCoy said. “But, if we went to school together and you come up and hug me, tell me who you are because I got old too.”
McCoy sang the national anthem and said the Pledge of Allegiance for the 2,315th day in a row, something he documents on Facebook.
Other items in the capsule included a 1972 phone book, a “pass” allowing men to shave their beards, garters worn by the Jacksonville Belles, a roll of newspaper, a 1972 city brochure and others. All items will be moved to the Vanishing Texana Museum to go on display.
Mayor Randy Gorham said he was excited to ponder what the next time capsule might contain.
“These were some good examples of what we might be able to put in the next capsule,” he said. “I’ve been thinking about what we could include, and these were some good ideas. It’s hard to imagine what things will be like 50 years from now.”