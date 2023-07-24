A total of 16 high schools and two colleges were represented at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on Monday for a fall sports media day.
High school football teams in attendance were Palestine, Van, Tyler High, Palestine Westwood, West Rusk, Mineola, Chapel Hill, Hawkins, Tyler Legacy, Winona, Lindale, Brook Hill, All Saints, Bishop Gorman, Grace Community and Whitehouse.
High school volleyball teams in attendance were Palestine, Tyler High, Mineola, Chapel Hill, Tyler Legacy, Winona, Lindale, All Saints, Bishop Gorman, Grace Community and Whitehouse.
The football and volleyball teams for Tyler Junior College and Texas College were also represented.
Representing the Tyler High football team were Zachaun Williams, Marquette “Deuce” Martin and Derrick McFall. McFall will announce his college decision on Aug. 4 between Washington, Colorado and UCLA. Representing the Tyler Legacy football team were Jadin Hambrick, Luke Wolf, Brooks Gallagher and Travis Jackson. Jackson is a TCU commit.
Representing Tyler High volleyball were Makayla Taylor, Maliyah Jones, Naomi Moody and Marilyn Cardenas. Representing Tyler Legacy volleyball were Lexie Correa, Kate Moore and Laketa Smith.
High school football teams in Class 4A and below or Class 5A and 6A schools that didn’t participate in spring football can begin practice on Monday, July 31. Class 5A and 6A schools that did participate in spring football will begin practice on Aug. 7. High school volleyball teams can begin practice on Monday, July 31.
Look for more from Monday’s media day about the teams in attendance leading up to the season in the Tyler Morning Telegraph, on tylerpaper.com and etvarsity.com.