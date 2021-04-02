The sound of kids laughing and screaming, running excitedly to find Easter eggs and participating in tug-of-war events filled the air as parents watched their children play.
It was an exciting Good Friday for 11-year-old Ivan Campos, who participated in an Easter egg hunt and was searching for money eggs so he could buy a toy.
There were a total of about 3,500 to 4,000 eggs that filled the yard of the Texas African American Museum, with some containing candy and larger shiny eggs that contained money for the kids.
Campos mentioned that he and his sister received first and third place for the tug of war.
“My favorite part was grabbing the eggs with both of my hands with my cousin,” he said. “We were getting some kind of chocolate called Lindor and we got some Smarties, we got some toys."
The Texas African American Museum, located at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tyler, hosted the fun-filled Kids Day event on Friday afternoon.
The Easter egg hunt event consisted of family friendly activities, such as games, balloons, food, live gospel music performances, Easter basket giveaways and a video game arcade bus. Guests were also able to tour the museum.
Those who won activities won ribbons as a reward to take home to remember their accomplishment.
Event Chair and Empowerment CDC Board Member Dr. Laramie J. Jackson said he feels extreme gratitude towards all the churches, organizations, businesses and community members that donated and sponsored the event.
The egg hunt came after a three-week planning process and consisted of 20 sponsors.
“We didn’t do it on our own and this is what community is all about and I am grateful that the community has come together and we’re able to provide good, clean fun for our kiddos, for this Good Friday,” Jackson said.
Sponsors included Legendary Financial Group LLC, Brookshire Grocery Co., Super 1 Foods, Dr. Laramie and Jennifer Jackson, Daybreak House of Destiny, DJ Bring that Back, GOD Squad, Miller Construction & Reimaging SVCS, The Jackson Community Riders, Joe Williams, Gamesters Paradise, Lyons Avenue Florist, Slims Chickens, Dairy Queen of Tyler, Clarence and Anita Shackelford, Stanley and Christie Cofer, On the Border, Times Square Grand Slam, Northside Church of Mineola, David Warren and Cracker Barrel.
After the good response the event received from the community, Jackson said he believes this event is going to become annual event for the Tyler area.