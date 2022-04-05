East Texas girls will be represented at an upcoming fashion gala dedicated to a former Tyler ISD educator.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority's Gamma Omicron Omega Chapter will present its Promising Pearls Fashionetta Gala at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at the UT Ornelas Activity Center, 3402 Old Omen Rd. in Tyler.
The theme is "What a Wonderful World": An Evening of Excellence and Grace. This event is dedicated to former golden member and educator of Kansas City ISD and Tyler ISD, the late Mary Franklin-Isabell, in recognition of her legacy and dedication to the group's annual scholarship program and community service project initiatives.
Since its inception 50 years ago, the scholarship program has recognized girls and young women of strong character who are in pursuit of academic excellence and engage in community service.
All funds collected from the event will be donated to chapter’s annual scholarship fund and gifted to deserving high school seniors in the East Texas area.
"Promising Pearls," ages 4 to 18 from East Texas area will be presented, including:
Fashionetta contestants in the Miss Future category, ages 4-6:
- Miss Mila Giselle Kemp, the daughter of Meshayla and M.T. Kemp III of Tyler
- Miss Kacey Elizabeth Mims, the daughter of Jamie and Wille C. Mims of Tyler
Fashionetta contestants in the Miss Petite category, ages 7-10:
- Miss McKinley Leanne Mims, the daughter of Jamie and Willie Mims of Tyler
- Miss Paris Sade Mims, the daughter of Brittany Mims and Mr. Cedric Whitaker of Tyler
Fashionetta contestant in the Miss Junior category, ages 11-13:
- Miss Aidyn Paige Warren, the daughter of Suzette and Lee Farr of Tyler.
Fashionetta contestant in the Miss Fashionetta category, ages 14-17:
- Miss Vonyelle Breonna De’Vold, the granddaughter of Sharon Burnley of Tyler.
The host and presentation narrator will be news personality Kayla Lyons.
Tickets to attend in person or view the hybrid presentation are $30 and available via EventBrite. The event is limited to just 100 guests.
The attire is formal. COVID-19 vaccination cards must be presented to attend. CDC guidelines will be followed. Surgical masks are also required.
For more information, contact Chairperson Tricia Billington at fashionetta@tyleraka1908.org.