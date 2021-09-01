Lindale ISD trustees on Monday voted to reduce the district's tax rate by just over six cents.
Trustees adopted the 2021-2022 school budget and set the new tax rate, which will be $1.192. The rate includes a maintenance and operation rate of $0.902 and a debt service rate of $0.29.
This year's rate was reduced by 6.6 cents.
“I want to thank the school board for their management over the past several years,” said Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt. “Over just the last three years, the LISD board of trustees has cut the tax rate by almost 20 cents. That type of tax reduction is just unheard of.”
According to the district, the board was able to reduce the tax rate because of strong economic growth throughout the community. This past year, the school district has seen a 12% growth in property values.
“It is our job as board members to set the tax rates to properly fund our school system,” said LISD Board President Mike Combs. “Because of Lindale’s strong growth, we were able to reduce the tax rate again. We now have one of the lowest tax rates in East Texas, which means our homeowners and property owners in Lindale pay less taxes."