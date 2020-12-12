The annual Toys for Tots distribution at Tyler ISD's Griffin Elementary has been a tradition for six years. On Saturday morning, a sense of joy and appreciation was in the air as staff and volunteers were able to deliver presents in the same drive-thru fashion.
A total of 138 Griffin Elementary families received a bag full of toys as parents drove through and teachers and volunteers dropped the presents into their vehicle. Because of this distribution, over 500 kids will have presents under their Christmas tree this year.
Griffin Elementary principal Steven Ladd said every October the school hosts a registration drive to sign up families and get the kids' wish-list for Toys for Tots, which provides presents to children in need from ages 2 to 12.
Ahead of the holiday break, staff and volunteers come together for a drive-thru delivery so parents can pick up their kids’ gifts.
“There’s dignity in the process,” he said. “The parents get to receive the toys and provide for their families.”
Ladd said this annual event is one that didn’t have to change much due to COVID-19, except the addition of masks and virus protocols.
The biggest feeling of still having this distribution is gratitude, Ladd said.
“We’re just thankful. It’s part of the tradition here. Even the parents, they’re doing their best, and we’re thankful they’re willing to go through the process,” he said. “It makes us happy to know that there’s something constant. The fact that we don’t have to modify this – we’re thankful. It’s kind of a sense of joy.”
Teachers, staff, family members of faculty and community members all came together to help out on Saturday morning.
“2020 has been a trying year for some of our Griffin families,” Marta Pineda, Griffin staff member, said. “Toys for Tots has enabled us to meet the needs of our Griffin community for years now, and we are truly grateful.”
Ladd called it a testament to the community and what can be done when people use synergy.
Nancy Navarrete, a Griffin Elementary second-grade teacher, said it was nice to see students and their families, while giving some joy as well.
“I think everyone has had a rough year,” she said. “To help them have a little bit of happiness is really great. I’m glad our students get to participate in this program.”
She added that the parents and kids were excited, happy and grateful for receive the big bag of toys this year.
Gayle Craig, Griffin Elementary’s school nurse, said many area families have been hit hard by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing job loss and other hardships.
“Our community has a lot of families that have had a really hard time being hit by COVID,” she said.
Craig added that the staff and volunteers love these kids and there’s been “a lot of love” over the six years of toy distribution.