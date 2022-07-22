Five people were killed in a fiery crash in Smith County early Friday morning.
Two vehicles collided around 5 a.m. near the intersection of State Highway 110 North and County Road 48, according to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.
One of the vehicles was traveling on the wrong side of the road at excessive speed when it hit the other vehicle , according to Texas DPS Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Bundy.
Bundy said when deputies got to the scene, the first vehicle that had been speeding was fully engulfed in flames and still in the middle of the road. Three passengers inside died, he said.
The vehicle that was struck was found off the road. Two people were inside the vehicle and both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Bundy said the area of the crash is a dangerous spot. Since the crash was so early in the morning, the road was also especially dark.
“This is not the first time we’ve had a fatal crash on this road,” Bundy said. “It’s a dark area and it’s far away from town, that makes it easier for crashes in this area.”
The two-lane winding road has a sharp curve before its intersection with Highway 110. There's also very little lighting in the area.
Officers and fire crews remained on scene until 11 a.m. cleaning the area. The roads are now fully open for travel.
Authorities are still working to identify occupants of the vehicles and notify families.
The crash remains under investigation. No evidence of alcohol or substance use was found on scene, according to Bundy.