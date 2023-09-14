A Tyler man was killed in a car crash involving an alleged drunk driver who has been charged in the case, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Harry Collins III, 42, was pronounced dead last week after the two-vehicle crash. An East Texas man was arrested in the crash as officials say he was allegedly intoxicated.
Around 11:09 p.m. Sept. 8, Collins was driving north on State Highway 155, half a mile south of Winona, when his car collided with a vehicle driven by William C. Chaplinski, 22, of Big Sandy.
Chaplinski was driving south on State Highway 155 and crossed the center line in an attempt to pass another vehicle. The cars collided head-on in the roadway, DPS said.
The weather was clear, but the road conditions were wet. Both drivers were not wearing seatbelts, according to DPS.
Chaplinski was transported to a local hospital in Tyler with non-incapacitating injuries.
Chaplinski was determined to be intoxicated and was charged with intoxication manslaughter, according to DPS. This investigation is still ongoing.
He posted his $100,000 bond for the manslaughter charge, but judicial records show he is still in jail on the remaining charge with a bond of $500,000.