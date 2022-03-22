Tyler police have made an arrest in a pedestrian fatality case from February.
Chatiryn Akerra Butler, 18, of Tyler, turned herself in to detectives at the Tyler Police Department on Monday, the police department said.
Butler was booked into the Smith County Jail for the charge of accident involving death, a second-degree felony, with a $100,000 bond.
An investigation determined that Butler was the driver of the suspect vehicle involved in a pedestrian fatality Feb. 19, according to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.
Kelsey Hise, 30, of Tyler, was found lying in the roadway with major injuries around 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
There were pieces from the vehicle that struck her lying nearby. On Feb. 25, Erbaugh said evidence recovered at the scene where Hise was found belongs to a 2006 to 2007 Toyota Camry. This vehicle was said to likely to have front end damage and possibly a damaged windshield.
The incident occurred at the 1200 block of North Broadway Avenue. Hise died at UT Health after being transported for her injuries that night.