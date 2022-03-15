Police have identified a suspect involved in a pedestrian fatality in February.
An investigation determined that Chatiryn Akerra Butler, 18, of Tyler, was the driver of the suspect vehicle involved in a pedestrian fatality Feb. 19, according to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.
Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant on Butler for accident involving death, a second-degree felony, with a $100,000 bond.
Kelsey Hise, 30, of Tyler, was found lying in the roadway with major injuries around 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
There were pieces from the vehicle that struck her lying nearby. On Feb. 25, Erbaugh said evidence recovered at the scene where Hise was found belongs to a 2006 to 2007 Toyota Camry. This vehicle was said to likely to have front end damage and possibly a damaged windshield.
The incident occurred at the 1200 block of North Broadway Avenue. Hise died at UT Health after being transported for her injuries that night.
Police are searching for Butler. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.