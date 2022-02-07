A Tyler pastor who has been accused of taking more than $30,000 from a couple by making withdrawals on their accounts has been indicted on a charge of theft against an elderly individual.
Jerome Rocky Milton, 66, was indicted during the Dec. 9 grand jury session following his October arrest, according to records from the 114th District Court.
Milton was booked Oct. 2 into Smith County Jail on charges of property theft between $2,500 and $30,000, two counts of credit or debit card abuse against the elderly and one count of property theft between $30,000 and $150,000 against an elderly person. He was released Oct. 22 on bonds totaling $320,000.
Milton was arrested Dec. 22 on a charge of misappropriation of between $150,00 and $300,000 of fiduciary property, according to jail records. He was released the same day on a $100,000 bond. Documents released Monday by the Smith County District Attorney’s office did not show indictments on the other charges.
An affidavit for his arrest showed Milton as the reverend for Open Door Bible Church in Tyler.
According to the document, Milton was helping take care of an elderly couple at church and had the power of attorney and finances for them.
The Tyler police investigation began when the elderly couple’s son heard two church members say Milton was misusing his parents’ bank cards and getting them to sign blank checks.
According to the affidavit, the investigation showed multiple debit card transactions and ATM withdrawals from the elderly husband’s bank card. The detective said multiple checks were written from the couple’s account to Milton and his personal and church accounts.
He repeatedly used the couple’s money to make personal payments on his own behalf, according to the affidavit.
Bank records and receipts showed the elderly man’s card was used to make a vehicle payment on Milton’s account with an auto repair shop. Records also showed Milton used the man’s card to pay for a loan at a used car business, the affidavit stated.
Milton is scheduled for a hearing in May on the theft charge, according to online jail records.