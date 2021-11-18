A Tyler man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of confining his girlfriend in a hotel room, striking her in the face and strangling her.
A jury found Patrick Johnson, 42, guilty of aggravated kidnapping and continuous violence against a family member in the 114th District Court.
He was then sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping charge and 10 years for continuous violence Wednesday, according to the Smith County District Attorney's Office and judicial records.
Evidence showed that in April 2018, Johnson confined his girlfriend in a hotel room for hours. He repeatedly assaulted her by hitting her in the face and strangling her, which caused the victim to lose consciousness, the DA's office said.
She was able to escape after showing Johnson that she called 911. This caused Johnson to flee the scene and gave her the chance to get away, the district attorney's office said.
Court records show Johnson entered a not guilty plea when the trial began.
The jury also heard evidence regarding Johnson’s violent criminal history, including multiple convictions for domestic battery and strangulation out of Louisiana, according to the DA's office.