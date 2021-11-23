The Texas Rangers are investigating after police say Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputies shot an armed man who was pointing a gun at them Friday night.
Anderson County Sheriff W. R. Flores said in a statement deputies responded before 10 a.m. to a home in the 1800 block of Anderson County Road 2133 about a disturbance.
As they drove to the location, deputies were told Dave Ismaili Gonzales Jr., 34, was armed with a gun. Gonzales confronted the deputies while holding a shotgun in the front yard of the home, Flores said.
Deputies tried to de-escalate the situation for several minutes, but Gonzales ignored the deputies’ repeated instructions and pointed the gun at the officers. The deputies fired shots and struck Gonzales multiple times, according to the sheriff's office.
An ambulance was called, and Gonzales was taken to the Palestine Regional Medical Center emergency room. He remained Monday in stable condition after being transferred to the Health Science Center at UT Tyler for treatment, Flores said in the news release.
State troopers, Anderson County Pct. 2 Constable Doug Lightfoot and Palestine police assisted the sheriff's office in the response. The Texas Rangers came to the scene for the investigation and is serving as the lead agency.