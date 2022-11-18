A plea offer has not been made for a Tyler man accused of killing his roommate in March.

Timothy Eugene Jones, 26, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Anthony Wilson, 53, of Tyler. According to Tyler police, Wilson's body was found in a heavily wooded area in Tyler on March 27.

During a pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, the prosecution said a plea agreement has not been made yet. His defense attorney said he is seeking background records of those involved in the case, such as Wilson and Edna Jones (Timothy Jones' girlfriend charged with tampering with evidence in connection with Wilson's death) and 19-year-old Christian Navon-Whitney Polk, the second murder suspect whom police are still searching for.

