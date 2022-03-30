ATHENS – Six people were arrested late Tuesday and charged with aggravated kidnapping of a woman "who was held against her will and tortured," Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said in a news release.
“We received a call about a suspicious person, discovered this troubling case and quickly made arrests,” Hillhouse said.
Felicity Emanuelle Walker, 22; Summer Syler Lawrence, 45; Breonna Cheyenne Johnson, 22; Amanda Marie Andrews, 22; Shayne Joseph Anderson, 30; and Charles K. Bryant, Jr., 21 were each charged with aggravated kidnapping.
Hillhouse said the woman met the suspects online and she had been severely tortured during her captivity.
173rd District Judge Dan Moore issued the warrant allowing Hillhouse’s Tactical Team and the District Attorney’s Office to search a residence on Waverly Way in Athens.
Hillhouse said the victim was being treated for her injuries.