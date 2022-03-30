A victim told authorities that six people who made her call them "Master" held her captive and severely tortured her for over a week, a police document states.
Felicity Emanuelle Walker, 22; Summer Syler Lawrence, 45; Breonna Cheyenne Johnson, 22; Amanda Marie Andrews, 22; Shayne Joseph Anderson, 30; and Charles K. Bryant, Jr., 21 were arrested late Tuesday and each charged with first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
“We received a call about a suspicious person, discovered this troubling case and quickly made arrests,” Hillhouse said.
Hillhouse said the woman met the suspects online and she had been severely tortured during her captivity.
An affidavit states the woman had severe bruising, swelling, cuts, burn marks and the word "rape" shaved into the back of her had.
The victim told authorities she had been held captive for about one week by the suspects, whom she said made her call them "Master." The document states the victim was beat with a walking cane, bondage fetish-type sex toys, fists, a wax sealer, award medals and cigarettes. The victim said that cigarettes were put out on her chest and the wax sealer was used to burn her hand as a "mark of disapproval."
The victim also told authorities that the suspects forced her to eat "cat feces and pieces of lettuce they spat on."
An investigator observed the victim as having a bruised, bloody and swollen face and eyes along with severe bruises on her arms, leg, back, chest and stomach. She also had multiple cuts caused by a razor-style blade.
173rd District Judge Dan Moore issued the warrant allowing Hillhouse’s Tactical Team and the District Attorney’s Office to search a residence on Waverly Way in Athens.
Hillhouse said the victim was being treated for her injuries.