A Flint man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member.
Charles Ronald Lowrance, 73, was involved in what authorities said was an attempted murder-suicide last February. Lowrance shot his wife in the chest then shot himself at a home on County Road 140 on Feb. 3, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
Lowrance was in the Judge Austin Reeve Jackson's 114th District Court this week.
"At trial, Mrs. Lowrance testified that as she lay gasping for air, she fought for life because of her determination that she still had things she wanted to tell her kids," Jackson's court stated in a press release.
The couple spent time in the intensive care unit at a local hospital recovering before being released.
Charles Lowrance will have to serve at least 30 years before he is eligible for parole.