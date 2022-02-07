Officials have identified a husband and wife who were involved in what authorities say was an attempted murder-suicide.
Flint residents Charles Ronald Lowrance, 72, and Sherry Ware Lowrance, 72, were sent for treatment at a Tyler hospital after deputies found them with gunshot wounds last week. The shooting was later deemed an attempted murder-suicide, authorities said.
The couple is still in intensive care units but their conditions are improving, the Smith County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
On Thursday, Smith County deputies responded to a shooting in the 11100 block of County Road 140 near Flint. After further investigation, the shooting was determined to be an attempted murder-suicide, the sheriff's office said.
Sherry Lowrance was shot in the chest by Charles Lowrance, who then shot himself in the chest, according to the sheriff's office.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, the sheriff's office said Monday.