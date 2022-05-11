SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Zakee Akbar Abdul-Haqq, 28, of Tyler, on a warrant of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Abdul-Haqq remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $180,000 bond.
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Jackson Lee Davis, 25, of Whitehouse, on warrants of four counts of aggravated assault against a public servant. Davis remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $1,000,000.
Deputies on Monday arrested Labryce Carnell Duncan, 31, of Tyler, on a warrant of engaging in organized criminal activity. Duncan was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Terri Anise Martin, 34, of Van, on a charge of interfering with public duties along with warrants of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and failure to identify as a fugitive intent give false information. Martin remained Wednesday afternoon in Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $41,500.
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Jesse Dwayne Vann, 35, of Whitehouse, on a warrant of engaging in organized criminal activity. Vann was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Triston Cy Whitaker, 24, of Tyler, on a warrant of driving while intoxicated second. Whitaker was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Wednesday arrested Malik Jamal Barb, 21, of Tyler, on a warrant of burglary of habitation. Barb remained Wednesday afternoon in Smith County Jail without bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Tuesday arrested Colby Elkins Tompkins, 23, of Chandler, on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance along with warrants of indecency with child sexual contact and parole violation. Tompkins remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $535,500.
UNITED STATES MARSHALS SERVICE
Marshals on Tuesday arrested Dillon Edward Hankins, 27, on warrants of three counts burglary of vehicles and two counts credit card or debit card abuse. Hankins remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $85,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Tuesday arrested Jardian Da Shaun Dorsey, 20, of Tyler, on a warrant of assault causes bodily injury. Dorsey remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Officers on Tuesday arrested Tish Lynn Dunn, 45, of Tyler, on a warrant of driving while intoxicated third or more. Dunn was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $75,000 bond.