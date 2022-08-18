In its current budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year, the city of Tyler wants to spend $9.48 million in street and traffic improvements, funded in the budget and half-cent sales tax fund.

This includes more than $2 million in projects to be paid for by the Quality Street Commitment Fund and $7.4 million in improvements to be funded by the half-cent sales tax fund in FY23.

The funds in projects to be paid for by the Quality Street Commitment Fund budget includes $585,000 for repairs and upkeep of 14 miles of historic brick streets and $1.3 million for seal coat and crack seal work on 25 lane miles of city streets. There is also $165,000 being set aside in the proposed budget for public alleyway improvements.

“This year was the first time the City budgeted funds for public alley improvements,” said Assistant City Manager Heather Nick. “We have projects planned that will be completed by the end of this fiscal year. The funds proposed for 2023 will build on the program.”

The proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Annual Work Plan of the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program will fund $500,000 in pedestrian improvements plus neighborhood connection projects in the amount of $1.5 million are planned for East Hankerson Street and North Tennaha Avenue.

The East Hankerson project will improve safety for students at Bell Elementary School where children were walking on a dilapidated wooden bridge installed by the residents in the neighborhood to get to and from school.

Other projects funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program include year three of the traffic signal modernization program, the widening of New Copeland Road between Shiloh Road and East Rieck Road to allow for a dedicated center turn lane to improve safety, traffic signal reconstruction at West Gentry Parkway and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, a traffic signal inventory, and a study for recommendations and routes to improve mobility in South Tyler by looking at roadway improvements and transportation system connectivity.

“Modernizing our traffic system and keeping pedestrians safe are at the top of our list when it comes to streets and traffic,” said City Manager Edward Broussard. “These projects allow connectivity while the city continues to grow and develop and give our staff the equipment and infrastructure needed to safely and efficiently manage traffic operations.”

The Half-Cent Sales Tax board opened their annual work plan for public comments on Aug. 9. Residents will have until Oct. 17 to provide comments on the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Annual Work Plan of the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program.

The proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Annual Work Plan is available on the city's website or can be picked up during normal business hours in the City of Tyler Engineering Department located at 511 W. Locust St., Tyler. Residents can provide comments on any or all of the projects by calling (903) 531-1126, through the city's website, or by mail to City of Tyler, Half-Cent Sales Tax Manager, 511 W. Locust St., Tyler, TX 75710.

Opportunities for public input on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget are available by attending one of two Council meetings at Tyler City Hall, 212 N. Bonner Ave. on the following dates:

Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m.

Final adoption of the budget is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Sept. 14 meeting at Tyler City Hall.

To view the entire budget presentation, proposed tax rate and property tax calculator, visit www.CityofTyler.org