The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved a $1,177,945 contract with Capps Capco Construction Inc. to replace more than 6,500 feet of 2-inch galvanized water lines.
The contract is part of the 2023 Water Main Improvements project, according to the city. The Water Main Improvements program aims to replace outdated water lines throughout the distribution system. It focuses on replacing the two-inch galvanized lines and looping dead-end mains, which ensure water quality for customers in the future.
"The 2023 Water Main Improvements project focuses on the east side of town inside Loop 323," said Utilities Director Kate Dietz, P.E. "In determining the streets that were to be included in this round, a list was provided by the engineering department of roads where the overlay has been delayed due to our need to replace the two-inch water lines under the street. We cross-referenced this list with our service center staff to determine the areas with the most frequent work history to determine our 2023 limits."
There are about 10 miles of 2-inch water lines working to be replaced on an annual basis. The streets were selected based on the funds that were available.
Replacement of aging water lines included in this project will occur on portions of the following streets:
- East Loftin Street
- Wilma Street
- Fry Avenue
- East Sixth Street
- Bernice Avenue
- East Dawson Street
- East Locust Street
- Edwards Avenue
- East Erwin Street
- Old Henderson Highway
The project is funded with Capital Improvement Project funds.