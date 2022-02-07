Chapel Hill ISD has announced it will lift its temporary mask mandate beginning Tuesday. The mandate was established in mid-January after an increase of COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

The mask mandate required students and staff to wear masks inside district buildings and vehicles. Now, it will be recommended, but no longer required, the district said Tuesday evening.

Recent COVID-19 data shows a consistent decrease in COVID-19 positive cases in the district, according to a statement from Chapel Hill ISD.

“The health of students, and staff is the district’s top priority. The district is grateful for the cooperation, and willingness from the staff, students, and families to keep Chapel Hill community healthy,” the statement said.

CHISD said it will continue to monitor and track COVID-19 cases in the district.

Updated COVID-19 data will also be presented during the next school board meeting on Monday, Feb. 21.