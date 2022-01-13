Another school district is temporarily closing due to COVID concerns.
Chapel Hill ISD will be temporarily closing its doors beginning on Friday due to lack of attendance of nearly 500 students and staff throughout the district, according to a statement from Chapel Hill ISD. The district will also soon implement a temporary mask mandate.
“On Jan. 13, district officials reviewed attendance data showing nearly 500 individuals absent from school. This number includes staff and students district wide. The executive decision was made to cancel classes on Friday, Jan. 14 to help combat the current rapid spread of COVID-19. On Monday, Jan. 17, campuses will also be closed in connection to the federal holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We hope a four-day gap will help alleviate the impact COVID-19 has had on Chapel Hill,” the statement said.
The district also said Chapel Hill ISD students will not have to make up this day due to banked minutes built into the calendar. They also noted that extracurricular activities will continue today and throughout the weekend as regularly scheduled.
The statement also mentioned a temporary mask mandate will take effect on Tuesday, Jan. 18 when the district returns from the holiday break.
“Students, staff and visitors must properly wear a mask inside district buildings and vehicles until further notice,” the statement said.
Chapel Hill ISD will also offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for students and staff on Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For individuals wanting to get tested, you must contact one of the campuses below to set up an appointment.
District testing contacts are listed below:
Jackson Elementary - Star Atkison, RN atkisons@chapelhillisd.org at (903)566-3411
Wise Elementary - Alisa Graham, RN grahama@chapelhillisd.org at (903)566-2271
Kissam Intermediate - Gabby O’Hara, RN oharag@chapelhillisd.org at (903) 566-8334
Junior High - Jonna Martin, RN martinj@chapelhillisd.org at (903)566-1491
High School - Patti Mitchell, RN mitchellp@chapelhillisd.org at (903) 566-2311
The district joins a growing list of school districts throughout the region that have closed or are closing for a time due to increased illness and the widespread omicron variant of COVID-19.
In the region, the below districts have announced closures. If you know of a district that should be added to the list, please email us at news@tylerpaper.com.
- Chapel Hill ISD (Mt. Pleasant) — Closed Jan. 12-14; will reopen Jan. 18
- Chapel Hill ISD (Tyler) — Closed Jan. 14; will reopen Jan. 18
- Elysian Fields Elementary School — Closed Jan. 12-18; will reopen Jan. 19
- Eustace ISD — Closed Jan. 13-14; Will reopen Jan. 18
- Gary ISD — Closed Jan. 11-14; will reopen Jan. 17
- Jacksonville ISD — Closed Jan. 14-18; will reopen Jan. 19
- Harleton ISD — Closed Jan. 13-14; will reopen Jan. 18
- Kemp ISD — Closed Jan. 13-14; Will reopen Jan. 18
- Kennard ISD — Closed Jan. 12-14; will reopen Jan. 18
- Kilgore ISD — Closed Jan. 14; will reopen Jan. 18
- Malakoff ISD — Closed Jan. 13-14; Will reopen Jan. 18
- Murchison ISD — Closed Jan. 13-14; Will reopen Jan. 18
- Nacogdoches ISD — Closed Jan. 13-14; will reopen Jan. 19
- Overton ISD — Closed Jan. 13-14 ; will reopen Jan. 18
- Pewitt CISD — Closed Jan. 11-14 will reopen Jan. 18
- Promise Academy (Tyler) — Closed Jan. 11-14; will reopen Jan. 18
- Quitman ISD — Closed Jan. 14; will reopen Jan. 18
- Rains ISD — Closed Jan. 13-14; will reopen Jan. 18
- Trinidad ISD — Closed Jan. 13-14; Will reopen Jan. 18