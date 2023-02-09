Pine & Rose Mercantile, which opened in June of last year, is set to hold its ribbon cutting on Friday in Tyler.
Owner Caroline Gage, who shares a space with Cut Beef and Gotta Graze, said she is excited to open in that location.
“I love visiting other towns and walking into stores that have a local charm, inviting atmosphere, and items you wouldn't necessarily see elsewhere and dreamed of opening a store of my own,” she said. “I was excited at the idea of sharing space with Cut Beef and Gotta Graze because they fit the vibe and feel I was going for.”
The store is a modern day general store offering a variety of kitchen items, grilling seasonings and tools, party supplies, stationary, and a variety of local vendors who sell jewelry, hats, candles, soaps, dog treats, and other items.
The general store is the first of its kind in the area, according to Gage.
“It's Tyler's first and only general store that has a wide variety of curated, quality goods,” she said. “I have worked really hard to find unique items that reflect East Texas and Texas brands.”
“I plan to continue expand on my current offerings and introduce more brands that appeal to men,” Gage added.
Gage said one of the inspirations for the store was to support other small, locally-owned businesses.
“I love supporting other local businesses in their hobbies and aspirations,” she said.
The ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday with the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.
Pine & Rose Mercantile is located at 4517 Old Bullard Road and can be reached at . Hours of operation are Tues. through Fri. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit the Pine & Rose Mercantile Facebook page.