Tyler's third Dutch Bros Coffee location is officially open.
The shop opened for business Friday morning and is holding a grand opening celebration all day.
The location, at 7920 South Broadway Ave., will offer any medium size drink for $3 all day until 11 p.m.
Hours will be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Dutch Bros’ other two Tyler locations include 2157 W. Grande Blvd. and 3924 Troup Highway. The Grande location opened in mid-October while the Troup Highway location opened in November.
Dutch Bros Coffee Regional Operator of Tyler Josi Hamilton previously said the company is excited to have these new locations in Tyler.
Hamilton also said the company is passionate about giving back to the community and serving more than just coffee to people in the area.
‘We’re very excited to join the Tyler community and partner with local organizations to give back,” she said. “We hold three local givebacks a year where we donate $1 from each drink a specific day to a local nonprofit organization. We’re always looking to be a great neighbor and community member.”
Dutch Bros was started in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Oregon as a push cart. The first franchise opened in 2000 and now serves customers in 11 states.
The shop offers a variety of drinks, including its current featured drinks: Blended Peach Ring Rebel, Blended White Chocolate Lavender Freeze, and Iced Flap Jack Mocha, Iced White Chocolate Lavender Cold Brew with Cream, and Iced Salted Caramel Chai.
It also offers a variety of classics, such as the Kicker (Irish Cream Breve), Caramelizer (Carmel Mocha), Annihilator (Chocolate Macadamia Nut Breve), Cocomo (Coconut Mocha), Double Torture (Extra Double Shot Vanilla Mocha), 9-1-1 (6-Shot Irish Cream Breve), and the Golden Eagle (Vanilla & Caramel Breve w/ Carmel Drizzle).
Also on the menu are numerous flavors of cold brew, freeze, americano and frost drinks; energy drinks; teas; smoothies; lemonades; 'Dutch Soda'; hot cocoa; and pastries.
For more information, visit www.dutchbros.com/menu.