Customers line up at the drive through lane and outside the shop during the grand opening day of Dutch Bros Coffee at 2157 W. Grande Blvd on Friday. 

 ANA CONEJO/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Dutch Bros Coffee shop has opened in Tyler with the first of its three planned locations. On Friday, the coffee shop saw a large crowd as it held a grand opening for the West Grande location.

Dutch Bros was started in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Oregon as a push cart. The first franchise opened in 2000 and now serves customers in 11 states.

Dutch Bros Coffee Regional Operator of Tyler Josi Hamilton said she is excited about joining the Tyler community.

Customers line up at the drive through lanes during the grand opening day of Dutch Bros Coffee at 2157 W. Grande Blvd on Friday. 

“At Dutch Bros we look to connect with our customers on a personal level and get to be part of the community,” she said. “We love our customers and are stoked to meet the Tyler community.”

“This is our first open Tyler location. We have two more coming, one at the end of this year and one early next year,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said the company’s real estate team considers different things when scouting possible locations.

“Our real estate team has a few factors they take into account when choosing a location such as traffic patterns, visibility and ease of access, and this is a great location,” she said.

Hamilton said the company is passionate about giving back to the community and serving more than just coffee to people in the area.

The first location of Dutch Bros Coffee opens at 2157 W. Grande Blvd in Tyler on Friday. 

‘We're very excited to join the Tyler community and partner with local organizations to give back,” she said. “We hold three local givebacks a year where we donate $1 from each drink a specific day to a local nonprofit organization. We're always looking to be a great neighbor and community member.”

Dutch Bros Coffee is located at 2157 West Grande. Hours of operation are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit the Dutch Bros Coffee Facebook page.

 
 

