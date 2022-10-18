Country Meat Market has been serving the East Texas area for nearly 70 years. Opened in 1954 by Bud Morriss, the business continues to offer exceptional products and remains active in the community.
Morriss, a Tyler native, dropped out of high school to join the military where he fought in World War II. Upon returning to his hometown, Morriss worked as a butcher before opening Country Meat Market in the 1950s.
Morriss died in 2009 leaving the company in a family trust. One of three children, Steve Morriss and his wife Karen now carry on Morriss’ tradition within the business, according to manager Toni Tadlock.
“The Country Meat Market carries on Bud’s tradition of offering fresh, hand-cut steaks and specialty meats to the fine people of East Texas. Following his tradition, our products’ exceptional quality is only surpassed by our warm, energetic and friendly atmosphere,” she said.
“We know many of our guests by name and enjoy conversing with each of them. Knowing which cut of meat is their favorite or what their kids like is part of what drives us each day to give our best,” Tadlock said. “Our focus is to make our guests’ lives easier, by offering great products, expert advice, and prepared meals for family dinners or entertaining.”
The meat market specializes in beef cutlets by hand picking out the gristle, no matter how long it takes, for a clean piece of meat.
Along with several beef options, they also offer pork, poultry, deli, fish, freezer packs, pantry goods, and a variety of fresh vegetables.
Philanthropy work has been important to the family business since it opened its doors 68 years ago and continues to this day.
The business recently partnered with the Chapel Hill ISD Barbecue and Culinary team.
“We are providing all the meat for all of their concession stand games, and when their barbecue team and Culinary team ramp up they will be using our meats to practice and serve with all their events and competitions,” Tadlock said. “We are also working with them in training the students in cutting, and job opportunities in the future.”
The business has also donated to CampV for certain events along with being a part of the Rose City AirFest by donating the catering for the reception and donated at cost items for the chalet tents.
Tadlock said the Morrisses also partnered with an anonymous individual to help a food bank.
“They partnered with another individual, whose name should remain anonymous, to provide 1000 pounds of meat to St. Paul’s Food Bank for three months,” she said.
“We are also looking at being a part of the Moore Elementary Multi-Culture Fair event Oct. 22 and providing a silent auction item and coupons for their goodie bags,” Tadlock added.
Country Meat Market currently only delivers within the state of Texas but looks to expand to the whole United States in the near future.
Country Meat Market is located at 2308 E Front Street, Tyler and can be reached at (903) 593-2494. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information, visit the Country Meat Market Facebook page.