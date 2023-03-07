Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ in Tyler has started a program that allows customers' "change to make change" in the community.
Stanley’s has been family owned and operated since 1958 and is the oldest operating mom and pop barbecue restaurant in Tyler, serving up pit-smoked brisket, ribs and more.
This past year, the restaurant began its Round Up program, with proceeds going to a different local charity each month.
The program allows patrons to “round up” any purchase to the next dollar. Each month, the restaurant collects all of the change from the program and presents a check to that month's chosen organization with Stanley's also matching the total raised, according to Nora Schreiber, Stanley's Famous Pit BBQ community outreach coordinator.
“When this began, I chose each of the 2022 recipients based on some of the local nonprofits I have worked with previously," she said. "For 2023, the recipients all were selected by an application process. Each month was chosen to follow along a particular need of that organization — if they were having an annual drive for example.
"Also, the months follow national holidays or other fundraising for that season. For example, March is national youth art month, so this will allow for unique ways for East Texas youth to have their creativity bring opportunities for even more donations.”
Schreiber said the Round Up program is an easy way for customers to help others in the community.
“It offers a unique means for our neighbors to support each other. So many feel that donating on their own is a daunting task — 'Who, why, does it help, how much.' We make it so easy," Schreiber said. "Come in and simply add mere pennies to your purchase and allow your change to make change.
"Many people have lived in Tyler and have little knowledge of all of the powerful and important work being done next door to them. So, this program also brings them an education of the wonderful work of these local nonprofits.”
Patrons can participate in the program by dining at the restaurant, ordering online through Stanley’s ordering system or making one-time donations at collection sites.
Stanley's also offers events during each month to highlight a similar organization to spread the giving to more than the single month's recipient.
Stanley’s motto is “Be Kind, Have Fun" — something Schreiber said the barbecue restaurant takes seriously.
“We aim to be a place that is a beacon of hope and positivity for this community,” she said. “We are a meeting place for all of our neighbors and somewhere everyone can come and enjoy life together.”
During March, proceeds from the Round Up program will benefit St. Paul Children's Services in Tyler.
For information, visit www.stanleysfamous.com.