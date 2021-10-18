Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q in Tyler has extended its streak, making it onto Texas Monthly’s top 50 best barbecue joints for the fifth consecutive time.
Barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn and 35 taste testers traveled to 411 Texas barbecue joints to determine this year's list. Texas Monthly ranks Texas barbeque joints every four years. Seeing Stanley's name on that list once again was exciting, said Tamara Bethancourt, Stanley's employee relations manager.
“I think for Stanley’s, and not just Stanley’s but Tyler as a whole community, it’s exciting to see us on the list, it’s exciting to see Tyler in magazines,” Bethancourt said.
Over the years Texas barbeque has gotten a whole lot better and Stanley's barbeque has continues to improve as well, said Daniel Vaughn, Texas Monthly barbecue editor.
"Its just one of those barbeque places," Vaughn said. "It's pretty rare in the fact that it just continues to get better list after list."
To be chosen as one of the top 50 barbeque joints in Texas it boils down to having really strong barbeque, he said. There are things to consider as tie breakers like sides and deserts, but the main focus is a great platter of brisket, ribs, sausage and any other specialty item a place has.
Along with their barbeque, Stanley's has also continued to improve their environment, making it a fun place to go eat, he added.
"To me, it's just the most fun place to go eat barbeque in Texas, especially when they've got a live show going on," Vaughn said.
There is a long history behind Stanley’s that makes people proud to both work there and visit, Bethancourt said. It was opened in 1960 by J.D. Stanley and taken over in 2006 by Nick and Jen Pencis in 2006 after his death.
Stanley’s is a place that is not just community strong now, but has always been, she said.
Often people will come in and share stories with the employees about how they came to Stanley's as a kid, Bethancourt said. Employees are passionate about working at Stanley’s because they are able to get to know these people, their experiences, and form relationships with them.
“Stanley’s is a place that if you want to go somewhere with your family and feel like a part of the family then this is where you're gonna go hands down,” Bethancourt said.
Spencer Carl and Nick Pencis are both pitmasters at Stanley’s and prepare the barbecue with pecan and post oak on offset and wood-fired rotisserie smokers. Some of their popular meats include the mother clucker smoked chicken sandwich and the baby back ribs, according to Texas Monthly.
Stanley’s is currently working to build two more pit houses and extending the current pit, Bethancourt said. With these additions, Stanley’s will have two broilers and two pits.
“The bigger we get, the bigger the kitchen gets, the bigger the community gets,” she said.
"Be Kind and Have Fun" is the motto of Stanley's Barbeque, which can certainly be seen through all of the staff and the lively atmosphere, according to Texas Monthly.
Along with the top 50 barbecue joints, Texas Monthly released an honorable mentions list including 50 more barbeque joints. Among these were two East Texas joints, Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Hallsville and Joseph's Riverport Barbecue in Jefferson.
This year honorable mentions were done different, Vaughn said. Typically it is given to a joint who did a specific dish very well, but this year it's a continuation of the next best 50 barbeque joints in Texas.
To be mentioned as a top 100 barbeque joint in Texas is an honor, said Gabriel Ritter, owner of the Bodacious in Hallsville.
“We put in a lot of hours over here,” Ritter said. “We pretty much dedicated our lives to this job so for somebody to take notice, we’re proud of that”