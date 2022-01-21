The owner of a new nutritional tea store in the Chapel Hill area said the community has welcomed the business.
"They have been waiting for a nutrition club to come here," said Lisa Moore, who with her husband, Kyle, owns Chapel Hill Nutrition, at 12441 Highway 64 E. in Tyler.
The store opened Dec. 1, although the couple previously operated another tea shop in Tyler. Their goal, though, was to open in the Chapel Hill area. Her husband grew up there.
"We do healthy smoothies and energy teas," Lisa Moore said, using some Herbalife products. "We're your one-stop shop for healthy options to have that energy boost or meal replacement shake."
Chapel Hill Nutrition's loaded teas have antioxidants, B vitamins, ginseng and caffeine. Aloe in some of the tea options are good for the digestive system, Moore said.
Moore said she started nine years ago on a mission to keep herself from becoming a "statistic of aging."
"I knew nutrition was key in doing that," she said.
Chapel Hill Nutrition is open 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
"We're excited to be here," Moore said.