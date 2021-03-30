Whiskey is a 1-1/2 year old Australian Shepherd mix who weighs 17 pounds. She is one of 21 dogs that was rescued from a property in East Texas. Unfortunately, she is heartworm positive and will be going through treatments. She has been spayed and is up-to-date on vaccines. She came from the worst of situations and we would love to put her in a home where she can get lots of human interaction. She will need someone who can work on house and crate training. She would do best with someone who is home most of the day. Whiskey is just the sweetest and only deserves the best.
Terrance is a 3-year-old miniature Pinscher mix with an estimated birth date of 3/13/18. He was taken in by our rescue after we were made aware of an overcrowding situation on a property in East Texas. Terrance came from horrendous conditions. Anyone interested in adopting him must be willing to work on house breaking. He will need a slow and steady handling. He will learn to trust but would do best in a very quiet home. He seems to enjoy fresh air but will need work on leash walking. Terrance will make an excellent companion dog for anyone willing to put a couple weeks-month of working with him.
Scribbles is a young terrier mix who was rescued from a horrible situation in East Texas. We believe she will be small to medium in size when fully grown. We are not sure how this sweet girl ended up where she did, but we are happy to help find her a forever home. She is a sweet and shy girl who just needs someone to teach her how great a dog’s life can be. Other dogs seem to help boost her confidence. We have no doubt that Scribbles will be a great companion for someone. She has an estimated birth date of 11/13/20 and is ready for adoption now.
Bambi is a young domestic medium hair mix that was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. She has an estimated birth date of 5/1/20. She has been spayed, microchipped, and is current on vaccines. Bambi would do well in a home with other pets and kids. She is litter box trained but insists on her box being cleaned daily. We would love to see her finally find a forever home.
Nikita is a 1-1/2 year-old domestic medium hair mix that was rescued as a stray in Flint. She was living as an outdoor cat but has adjusted to the indoor life quite nicely. She is the sweetest. She would adjust well in a multi-pet home if given enough time. Nikita loves to be petted and is enjoying her new life. She would do best in a quiet home where she can just spend her days lounging around. We would love to find Nikita her forever home.
To adopt one of these dogs or cats, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email opt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.
The SPCA of East Texas Adoption Office is located at 4517 Old Bullard Rd. in Tyler and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.