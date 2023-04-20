The building that housed Traditions restaurant, which employees said closed without warning in January, will soon be occupied by new sushi eatery.
Ohayo Sushi, an all-you-can-eat sushi, seafood, and grill, has a tentative date of opening sometime over the summer pending construction and remodeling, according to Ohayo Sushi manager Jimmy Lu.
“We are hoping for summertime but these things can be unpredictable,” he said. “We plan to redo some things to create a great Japanese scene.”
Lu, whose family also owns Liang's Chinese Restaurant in Tyler, said this will be the second Ohayo Sushi. The first partner location is in Webster, Texas.
“We are excited to get going and serve the community,” he said. “Tyler is a great market and we are happy to be here.”
The Japanese restaurant will offer appetizers including harumaki and gyoza as well as Chef’s Special Rolls such as Texas Roll, Shaggy Dog, Red Dragon Roll, and more.
Lu said the Tyler location will closely model the Webster locations with a few new additions.
Ohayo Sushi will be located at 6205 South Broadway Avenue.
For more information, visit www.ohayosushirestaurant.com.