Editor's Note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph reached out to the owners of Traditions multiple times for comment.
Traditions restaurant employees are now without a job and several said they weren't given any notice of the longtime Tyler establishment’s closure.
The popular cafeteria-style eatery announced via Facebook post on Monday that it permanently closed its doors Sunday after over two decades in business. Many employees called the closure sudden and completely unexpected.
“After 23 years of serving the Tyler community, we made the tough decision to close Traditions on January 8, 2023,” the post read. “It has been our joy to serve our guests over the years and we consider it a privilege and blessing to have counted so many as part of our lives for so long. We loved seeing your faces regularly and we are grateful for making more friends than we can count.”
In the statement signed by Kandi, Robert and Kristn Owens, the owners wanted to thank their employees “most of all.”
"Most of all, we thank our loyal employees who have become family to us. You have made Traditions special for so many people. We are forever grateful to you,” the post read.
However, several servers who were employed by the company say they feel nothing like “family” after showing up to work to find closed doors or waking up Monday morning to find out through a social media post that they were unemployed. At least seven employees spoke to the Tyler Morning Telegraph and shared their personal experience.
Cheyenne Gross, who worked for the restaurant as a server for nine months, said she found out she was jobless after her sister saw the Facebook post and called her.
“... She doesn't even work there and she found out before me,” Gross said.
Gross said she saw indications of problems within the company prior to its closure.
Gross said she feels more sad than angry at the loss of her relationships with co-workers and regular customers but feels betrayed by the restaurant’s Facebook post.
“It’s a slap in the face, especially the part where he calls us ‘family’ and how he is ‘forever grateful’; that's not how you treat family,” she said. “You don’t throw them out in the cold with no warning, no help.”
The server also said she has no savings to fall back on.
Sara Bunn, who had been an employee since 2018, said she is in shock.
“I found out when I woke up and got on Facebook and saw the news articles,” she said. “I was in shock and very upset. I didn't see any signs of them closing.”
Bunn said the Facebook post made her sick to her stomach.
“I find his post very disrespectful. Majority of the staff there has been loyal to him for many years,” Bunn said. “I think it was very cold-hearted and thoughtless to not even give us a heads up so we could try and find other employment.”
Bunn said employees worked a normal Sunday morning shift on Sunday and closed early for the company Christmas party at Grand Slam, where no one said anything about a closure that would be in effect the next day.
Bunn said she spoke to Owner Robert Owens briefly and his response, according to her, was to file unemployment.
Laura Clifton said she worked hard for the company for five years.
“I worked for him for five years and I gave it my all there. The relationships that we built with the customers and with the other employees was magical,” she said. “It was a place where you felt like you belonged and you had a purpose and it was because of the other employees and because of the customers.”
Clifton said she and other employees worked countless hours over the holidays, tired and physically drained, only to show up to work to locked doors on Monday.
“My heart is devastated and I'm hurt by his actions,” Clifton said. “I cannot believe someone would do this to their employees without any notification.”
Clifton said she was also told to file for unemployment and has not been offered any help from the owners.
“OK, so yes we can get unemployment but we can't even receive that for four weeks. There are families that could lose everything over this situation and once again there was no care and concern for his employees,” she said. “He has not offered us any compensation or offered to help any one of us financially or pay us something until we can get through for the time being.”
Owens told our news partners at CBS19 the decision to close down didn’t come lightly and the employees were like family to him.
"Closing is hard for a business. These employees are my family, and I've been with them for a long time," Owens told CBS19 during an interview.
But as more restaurants come into Tyler, Owens felt like it was time.
"Costs have gone crazy. Food costs are, as everybody knows, it's out of sight. Labor costs are very, very expensive. We have a large building, large footprint here, takes a lot of buy-in to support," Owens said.
Over the years, Traditions has made some loyal customers from all across East Texas.
"We will miss our loyal customers," Owens told CBS19. "They are the best customers ever. We have regulars that are here every day. It's been very sad to see some of them walk up to the door and walk away. ... We treated everyone who walked in this door as family."
In its announcement Monday, the restaurant also thanked families, organizations, schools and businesses who used Traditions for catering and said the staff enjoyed “being part of the important events in your lives that keep our community strong,” according to the post.
Owens said he doesn’t know what the future holds for the building, but it is an end of an era in Tyler.
Corner Bakery Café is owned by the same owners and remains open with service to continue as usual, according to the restaurant's Facebook announcement.