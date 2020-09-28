A new restaurant is coming this fall to the downtown square in Tyler.
Prime 102 will serve weekday lunches and dinner service Monday through Saturday on the second floor of the People’s Petroleum Building, the owners of the downtown building announced Monday.
The restaurant will offer menu items like steak, seafood and lighter fare. The Corner Bar @ Prime 102 will give people a place to meet for cocktails and casual dining, the announcement read.
The People’s Petroleum Building was built in 1932. Tyler investors Garnett Brookshire, Tim Brookshire and Andy Bergfeld bought the building and started renovations in 2012.
“We are so pleased to have Steve Barnhart at the helm of Prime 102 and are convinced that this will be a wonderful addition to our downtown square,” Garnett Brookshire said.
Steve Barnhart, operating partner, has spent 14 years with Del Frisco’s Dbl. Eagle Steakhouse with locations in New York City and Philadelphia. He also helped in fine tuning the reopening of Tavern on the Green in New York City in 2015. Barnhart began in the restaurant industry as a child while working with his grandmother at Kirby’s Steakhouse on Greenville Avenue in Dallas.
“I’ve traveled all over the country opening restaurants, but I’m happy to have finally landed in beautiful Tyler, Texas,” Barnhart said. “I recently purchased a home in the Azalea District and I’m here to stay.”
Barnhart said his philosophy is about serving people and he is committed to providing a first-rate dining experience.
Management at the restaurant continues to watch guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with state and local health authorities regarding COVID-19. All precautions are being taken for the health and safety of customers. Throughout the 11,000 square feet, there is space available for social distancing, according to the announcement.