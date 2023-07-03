Tyler residents will soon have another option for all their meal prep needs. Project LeanNation, opening later this year, will offer healthy meals prepared by Executive Chefs and their culinary team.
The new business, owned by longtime Tyler residents Keith and Lindy O’Brien, currently has more than 40 locations throughout the United States and continues to grow.
Keith O’Brien said the family moved to Tyler in 2014 for not only job opportunities but for a positive way of life and felt the south Tyler business would be a perfect fit.
“We moved to Tyler in 2014 for not only job opportunities but because of the fantastic community and great schools for our children,” he said. “We believe Tyler is a great place to both own your own business and raise a family.”
Project LeanNation will carry a wide-variety menu which will rotate throughout the year offering new and exciting options as well as protein shakes and protein balls for those on the go. The business will also offer Lean Consultations done with a health coach.
“We are so much more then healthy prepared meals; we are a wellness company dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve their health goals through personalized nutrition plans,” O’Brien said. “Once you step on our InBody scanner, our health coaches will sit down with you and do a Lean Consultation in which you will be asked a series of questions about your lifestyle and goals and a plan is designed for you based on your answers as well as your InBody scan report; optional of course, but available to you.”
O’Brien said he knows food can be one of the biggest struggles on a fitness journey and hopes Project LeanNation can help make the process easier.
“Any physical trainer or dietician will tell you food is the biggest piece of the puzzle, yet it’s also what many struggle with the most; failing to prepare is preparing to fail,” he said. “Preparing healthy meals is time consuming, and some simply do not enjoy cooking; by offering healthy prepared meals, our mission is to fill in that missing piece of the puzzle and help Tyler look, feel and perform better.”
“We know that food is the biggest struggle that many have and we are here to help,” O’Brien added.
The new business will open in The Village at Cumberland Park, a location O’Brien said aligned with what Project LeanNation has to offer.
“We love the diversity of stores at The Village at Cumberland and realize many people like to shop there; so why not offer them a healthy alternative for when that hunger sets in,” he said. “Also, we have great neighbors on each side of us in Hotworx and Club Pilates.”
Project LeanNation is currently signing up members for its VIP list. The first one hundred to purchase meals will be considered founding members. The founding member rate is the best rate that will ever be offered and once it goes live those on the VIP list will be the first to be notified.
The business will be located at 8926 South Broadway Avenue, Suite 130. Hours of operation will be Mon. through Fri. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sun. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
O’Brien said he hopes to have opening events starting in August and is excited to serve the Tyler area.
“We have a soft-opening projected for mid-August and a Grand Opening projected in late August if all goes as planned,” he said. “We can’t wait to bring Project LeanNation to Tyler.”
For more information, visit the Project LeanNation – Tyler webpage.