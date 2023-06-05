The Martin Walker Law Firm was recently honored at the inaugural 2023 Longhorn 100 Awards by The University of Texas at Austin’s alumni organization, Texas Exes. The award recognizes the 100 fastest-growing Longhorn-run businesses in the world.
Partners Reid Martin and Jack Walker both graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in the 1980s before heading to the University of Texas.
Following law school, the attorneys moved back Tyler to raise their families and serve the community.
Walker began working in Tyler for Charles Clark and Martin started working in Tyler for Jerry Parker. They have been working together since 1998 and started Martin Walker P.C. in 2006.
Martin said it was an honor to be listed by his alma mater.
“To be listed among some of the best and brightest UT alumni is a true honor,” he said. “I cherish my memories and connections from my time at the University of Texas very much. I am grateful for the acknowledgment from my alma mater, while knowing it’s only up from here.”
Walker echoed those sentiments.
“UT will always hold a special place in our hearts,” Walker said. “We are so excited to be a part of this list featuring such great businesses and leaders.”
Known for their success in medical malpractice cases, Martin Walker attorneys have garnered a national reputation for personal injury and appellate expertise, consistently rendering positive outcomes on behalf of plaintiffs in a wide range of practice areas, including catastrophic injury cases and commercial litigation.
All partners were recently named to the list of the Best Lawyers in America and the Lawdragon 500 Leading Consumer Plaintiff Lawyers for 2023. The firm itself was included in the Best Lawyers-U.S. News & World Report Best Law Firms listing for 2023. The firm’s partners are also repeat honorees of Thomson Reuters’ Texas Super Lawyers for their work in medical malpractice litigation and appellate law.
The law duo has strong ties to their Tyler community. Martin’s wife Stacy Snider Martin graduated from T.K. Gorman High School and parents Jodi and Bill Martin are Executive Directors of Smith County United Way.
Walker’s wife Andrea Wall Walker graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and father Dr. John Walker is an orthopedic surgeon in Tyler.
Martin and Walker also own the Arcadia Theater where the firm office is located and have purchased Buck Files and Taqueria buildings where they will re-locate when Smith County builds the new county courthouse on Spring Street.
To qualify for the Longhorn 100, businesses must be founded, owned, or led by a Longhorn, and in continuous operation for the past five years. Companies are ranked by percentage of compounded annual growth in sales or revenue. All financial information is processed by an independent accounting firm for the Longhorn 100.
Martin Walker PC has significant trial expertise representing individuals and businesses in high-stakes litigation, including medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries involving 18-wheeler accidents, oilfield injuries, wrongful death, and product liability.
For more information, visit www.martinwalkerlaw.com.
For a full list of businesses honored, go here.