Tyler residents will no longer be able to satisfy their sweet tooth at the popular Cinnaholic located in the Village of Cumberland Park.
The bakery posted Tuesday morning on Facebook that it has permanently closed, citing location problems. The Facebook post read:
“Dear Friends,
With all the success and rapid growth that Cinnaholic is experiencing, we are realizing that some locations work better for our gourmet cinnamon roll experience than others. We want to make sure that we can always deliver the best experience possible and we realize that we hit limits in this particular location. We made the decision to close our Tyler location and we hope to deliver an even better experience in a new location in your area soon. Thank you all for your support!”
On Jan. 12, the 100 percent plant-based bakery specializing in custom gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough, and cookies made a post that is was closing temporarily.
Cinnaholic was a locally owned and operated bakery specializing in custom gourmet cinnamon rolls that offered a unique experience with over 40 different frostings and toppings. All products were 100 percent vegan, dairy and lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free.
According to Facebook comments reacting to the post, Tylerites are sad to see the shop close.