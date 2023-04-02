Both games were decided by one possession and the boys game went to overtime at the Azalea Orthopedics All-Star Basketball Classic Saturday night at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium.
In the end, it was an East sweep.
BOYS
The East rallied from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
And in the two-minute overtime period, the East team was able to grab an 80-78 victory.
Hallsville’s Luke Cheatham was 5 of 9 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points to earn MVP honors.
“It was great,” Cheatham said. I was coming in just looking to have fun. But t come in here and win and give the crowd a show, it was a great time and a great game. It was awesome. What a special moment.”
The West led 16-8 after the first quarter, 40-30 at halftime and 64-51 after three quarters.
The West led 69-59 with just more than five minutes remaining as the East got two layups from Darius Shankle (Grace Community) and a free throw by Jamarion Evans (Center) to cut the score to 69-64 with 4:37 to play.
With the score at 73-66, Devin McCuin (Jacksonville) knocked down a three, Tyson Berry (Chapel Hill) turned a steal into a layup, and Cheatham made a three and was fouled. Chatham made the free throw to convert the four-point play to give the East a 75-73 lead with 2:28 remaining. Owen Thompson (Bullard) had a putback with 2:12 on the clock to tie the score at 75. Neither team scored during the remainder of regulation.
A two-minute overtime period was decided by the coaches and officials. The west got a free throw form Jeffery Brooks (Bullard) and a jumper by Cooper Gracey (LaPoynor) to take a 78-75 lead with 52 seconds on the clock. Adrian Mumphrey (Chapel Hill) was then fouled on a made 3-pointer and missed the free throw to tie the score at 78 with 40 seconds to play. Cheatham then came up with a steal and sunk two free throws with 24 seconds on the clock, giving the East an 80-78 lead. The West turned the ball over, and McCuin went to the line with five seconds left. The free throw was missed, but the heave by Thompson was off the mark, giving the East the victory.
Mumphrey also had 18 points for the East, and he grabbed seven rebounds. Berry had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Shankle and McCuin each had 9 points. Ryder Johnson (Lindale) scored 7 points and grabbed six rebounds. Bryson Hawkins (Whitehouse scored 6 points, and Evans added 3 points and nine rebounds.
Garrett Nuckolls (Bullard) finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the West. Brooks had 13 points. Jacob Hopson (Brownsboro) had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Jakub Dluzewski had 12 points and seven rebounds. Gracey scored 10 points. Kayleb Angel (Eustace) scored 8 points. Caleb Ramsey (Frankston), Thompson and Eli Perkins (Athens) all had 2 points.
GIRLS
Addison Walker (Gilmer) scored eight straight points in the fourth quarter, and the East held off a late West rally to take a 54-53 victory.
Walker finished with 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals to earn MVP honors.
“It feels good,” Walker said. “My teammates kept me up the whole game and kept me fired up.”
The score was 10-9 early before the West went on a 10-0 run and led 20-10 after the first quarter. Avery Reeve (Eustace) hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the first quarter.
The East battled back, using a 9-0 run in the second quarter to cut the score to 29-28 at halftime.
The West quickly built its lead to 39-29 in the third quarter, but the West ended the quarter on an 11-1 run, capped by two Karlee Andrade (New Summerfield) 3-pointers, to tie the score at 40 entering the fourth quarter.
“When she started hitting those, everything started falling for everyone,” Walker said.
After a putback by Tatum West (Crandall) gave the West a 42-40 lead to start the fourth quarter, Summer Rogers (Mount Vernon) hit a free throw to cut the score to 42-41. Walker then had a steal and layup to give the East the lead, and then she hit consecutive threes to give the East a 49-42 lead with 5:53 to play.
After a putback by West for the West team, DJ Kincade (Chapel Hill) used a spin move to set up a floater, and Faith Sechrist (Winnsboro) connected from downtown on an assist by Walker to push the score to 54-44 with 4:02 to play.
With 2:43 left, T’mia Mitchell made two free throws, and then West scored inside followed by a layup from Savannah Wagner (Mabank) to cut the score to 54-50 with 2:02 to play. Abigal Roach (Grace Community) drained a 3-pointer with 1:05 left to make the score 54-53.
Neither team was able to make a shot or a free throw the rest of the way as the East grabbed the win.
Kincade had 10 points for the East. Andrade scored 8 points. Alexia Rogers (Chapel Hill) had 7 points and seven rebounds. Summer Rogers and Na’Kaylyn Wells (Central Heights) each scored 6, and Sechrist and Kya Cook (Chapel Hill) each added 3 points.
Reeve led the West with 15 points and seven rebounds. West had 8 points and seven rebounds. Mitchell had 7 points, four assists and five steals. Piper McKinney (Kaufman) scored 5 points. Roach and Wagner each scored 4 points. Selena Kelley (Rivercrest) had 3 points. Ja’Shalyn Hatton (Frankston), Jillian Ortiz (Lindale) and Emma Bell (Eustace all scored 2 points, and Jan’Aa Johnson (Palestine) added 1 point.
———
In between games, there was a shooting contest and dunk contest.
The shooting teams were Adrian Mumphrey, Randolph, Cheatham; Moreland, Gracey, Whitehead; Peery, Wells, Sechrist; Walker, Cook, Andrade; Reeve, Roach, Johnson; and McKinney, Kelley, Porter.
The teams of Adrian Mumphrey, Randolph, Cheatham; Moreland, Gracey, Whitehead; Peery, Wells, Sechrist; and made the finals.
The team of Adrian Mumphrey, Randolph and Cheatham made 14 3-pointers in a minute to finish with 42 points to win the shooting contest.
In the dunk contest were Perkins, Dluzewski, Nuckolls, Brooks, McCuin and Rashawn Mumphrey.
Perkins went first and got a 36 from the judges’ panel of Chapel Hill boys basketball coach Akimba Johnson, Chapel Hill girls basketball coach Tony Riley, Lindale girls basketball coach Daniel Devisscher, Grace Community boys basketball coach Eddie Francis, LaPoynor boys basketball coach Jim Reid and Tyler Junior College scorekeeper Ricky Williams.
Dluzewski got a 44. Nuckolls followed with a 51. Brooks recorded a 38.
McCuin, a UTSA football signee, scored a perfect 60. Rashawn Mumphrey had a 52 on his first attempt and then followed it up with a perfect 60 of his own.
Alto’s Rashawn Mumphrey (@Shawn17049735) with a perfect 60. His and McCuin’s 60s both came in the first round and got them to the finals with Bullard’s Garrett Nuckolls. pic.twitter.com/2ITWcf5nHc— Brandon Ogden (@BrandonOSports) April 2, 2023
Nuckolls, McCuin and Rashawn Mumphrey advanced to the finals.
Nuckolls scored a 47, and then McCuin scored a 46. Mumphrey attempted some dunks that would’ve given him another 60, but he ultimately completed a dunk that was scored a 42, making Nuckolls the champion of the dunk contest.
This was the final dunk for Bullard’s Garrett Nuckolls (@Gnuck35), which was a 47, edging the 46 for McCuin. pic.twitter.com/2hmshd0nFa— Brandon Ogden (@BrandonOSports) April 2, 2023