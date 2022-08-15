For the first time since COVID-19 threw a wrench into education in the Lone Star State and beyond, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has released 2022 A–F accountability ratings for districts and campuses.
And while COVID wreaked havoc on school systems, teachers, parents and students alike, no Smith County school district earned lower than a B rating overall.
Statewide, driven by significant gains in student academic growth, 2022 saw 25% of districts and 33% of campuses improve their letter grade from 2019. 18% of high-poverty campuses in Texas were rated an A, continuing to prove that demographics do not equal destiny.
“These results show our state’s significant investment in the post-pandemic academic recovery of Texas public school students is bearing fruit,” said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath. “I’m grateful for the driving force behind this year’s success: our teachers and local school leaders. Statewide policy in Texas continues to remain focused on meeting the needs of students, with an accountability system that supports high expectations, robust tutoring supports, rigorous curricular resources, and an investment in evidence-based training for our teachers.”
The TEA grading system scores districts on three aspects for academic performances, them being student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps.
Grades are presented in letters form ranging from A-F.
Below you can find an attached report on each of Smith County district's performance:
Tyler ISD
|District/campus
|2022 overall rating
|2019 overall rating
|TYLER ISD
|B
|B
|Austin Elementary
|C
|D
|Bell Elementary
|B
|B
|Birdwell Elementary
|A
|B
|Bonner Elementary
|C
|B
|Boulter Middle
|C
|D
|Caldwell Arts Academy
|A
|B
|Clarkston Elementary
|C
|D
|Dixie Elementary
|B
|B
|Douglas Elementary
|B
|B
|Early College High
|A
|A
|Jack Elementary
|B
|A
|Griffin Elementary
|C
|C
|Hogg Middle
|C
|F
|Hubbard Middle
|B
|C
|Jones Elementary
|B
|D
|Legacy High
|B
|B
|Moore Magnet
|B
|B
|Orr Elementary
|C
|C
|Owens Elementary
|A
|B
|Peete Elementary
|B
|C
|Ramey Elementary
|Not rated
|C
|Rice Elementary
|B
|C
|RISE Academy
|A
|D
|St. Louis ECC
|B
|Three Lakes Middle
|C
|Tyler High School
|B
|C
|Woods Elementary
|B
|B
Overall: Tyler earned a "B" rating overall, matching the "B" it received in the 2019 report.
Improvements: Of the 25 schools with the possibility for improvement, 13 campuses raised their grades (52%). This total doesn't take into account the two schools which previously received "A" grades.
No movement: Of 24 total campuses grades, 9 maintained their grade from 2019 (38%), including one "A" grade.
Setbacks: Of 24 total campus grades, two schools recorded a grade worse than their result in 2019 (8%).
Arp ISD
|District/campus
|2022 overall rating
|2019 overall rating
|ARP ISD
|B
|B
|Arp Elementary
|C
|C
|Arp High School
|A
|B
|Arp Junior High
|C
|B
Overall: Arp earned a "B" rating overall, matching the "B" it received in the 2019 report.
Improvements: Of three schools with the possibility for improvement, two campuses raised their grades (67%).
No movement: Of three total campuses grades, one maintained its grade from 2019 (33%).
Setbacks: Of three total campus grades, no campus recorded a grade worse than its result in 2019 (0%).
Bullard ISD
|District/campus
|2022 overall rating
|2019 overall rating
|BULLARD ISD
|A
|A
|Early Childhood
|A
|B
|Bullard Elementary
|A
|B
|Bullard High School
|A
|A
|Bullard Intermediate
|B
|B
|Bullard Middle
|A
|A
|Bullard Primary
|A
|B
Overall: Bullard earned an "A" rating overall, matching the "A" it received in the 2019 report.
Improvements: Of four schools with the possibility for improvement, three campuses raised their grades (75%). This total doesn't take into account the two schools which previously received "A" grades.
No movement: Of six total campuses grades, three maintained their grade from 2019 (50%), including two "A" grades.
Setbacks: Of six total campus grades, no campus recorded a grade worse than its result in 2019 (0%).
Chapel Hill ISD
|District/campus
|2022 overall rating
|2019 overall rating
|CHAPEL HILL ISD
|B
|B
|Chapel Hill High School
|B
|B
|Chapel Hill Middle
|C
|C
|Jackson Elementary
|C
|C
|Kissam Elementary
|Not rated
|D
|Wise Fine Arts Magnet
|B
|C
Overall: Chapel Hill earned a "B" rating overall, matching the "B" it received in the 2019 report.
Improvements: Of five schools with the possibility for improvement, one campus raised its grade (20%).
No movement: Of five total campuses grades, three maintained their grade from 2019 (60%).
Setbacks: Of five total campus grades, no campus recorded a grade worse than its result in 2019 (0%). Kissam Elementary, though, did not receive a grade.
Cumberland Academy ISD
|District/campus
|2022 overall rating
|2019 overall rating
|CUMBERLAND ACADEMY ISD
|B
|C
|Cumberland Academy
|C
|C
|Cumberland Academy Middle
|B
|C
|Cumberland High School
|C
|C
|Leadership Academy
|B
|C
Overall: Cumberland Academy earned a "B" rating overall, up from the "C" it received in the 2019 report.
Improvements: Of four schools with the possibility for improvement, two campuses raised their grades (50%).
No movement: Of four total campuses grades, two maintained their grade from 2019 (50%).
Setbacks: Of four total campus grades, no campus recorded a grade worse than its result in 2019 (0%).
Lindale ISD
|District/campus
|2022 overall rating
|2019 overall rating
|LINDALE ISD
|A
|A
|College Street Elementary
|A
|B
|Moss Intermediate
|A
|B
|Early Childhood Center
|A
|A
|Lindale High School
|A
|A
|Lindale Junior High
|A
|A
|Penny Elementary
|A
|A
Overall: Lindale earned an "A" rating overall, up from the "A" it received in the 2019 report.
Improvements: Of two schools with the possibility for improvement, both campuses raised their grades (100%). This total doesn't take into account the four schools which previously received "A" grades.
No movement: Of six total campuses grades, four maintained their grade from 2019 (67%), including four "A" grades.
Setbacks: Of six total campus grades, no campus recorded a grade worse than its result in 2019 (0%).
Troup ISD
|District/campus
|2022 overall rating
|2019 overall rating
|TROUP ISD
|A
|A
|Troup Elementary
|B
|B
|Troup High School
|A
|A
|Troup Middle
|B
|B
Overall: Troup earned an "A" rating overall, matching the "A" it received in the 2019 report.
Improvements: Of two schools with the possibility for improvement, no campus raised its grade (0%). This total doesn't take into account the one schools which previously received an "A" grade.
No movement: Of three total campuses grades, all three maintained their grade from 2019 (100%), including one "A" grade.
Setbacks: Of three total campus grades, no campus recorded a grade worse than its result in 2019 (0%).
UT Tyler University Academy
|District/campus
|2022 overall rating
|2019 overall rating
|UT TYLER UNIVERSITY ACADEMY
|A
|A
|at Longview
|A
|A
|At Palestine
|A
|A
|At Tyler
|A
|B
Overall: UT Tyler University Academy earned an "A" rating overall, matching the "A" it received in the 2019 report.
Improvements: Only one school had the possibility for improvement, and it did raise its grade (100%). This total doesn't take into account the two schools which previously received "A" grades.
No movement: Of three total campuses grades, two maintained their grade from 2019 (67%), both of which were "A" grades.
Setbacks: Of three total campus grades, no campus recorded a grade worse than its result in 2019 (0%).
Whitehouse ISD
|District/campus
|2022 overall rating
|2019 overall rating
|WHITEHOUSE ISD
|A
|A
|Cain Elementary
|A
|A
|Higgins Elementary
|A
|A
|Holloway Sixth-Grade
|B
|B
|Mozelle Brown Elementary
|B
|B
|Stanton-Smith Elementary
|A
|A
|Whitehouse High School
|B
|A
|Whitehouse Junior High
|A
|A
Overall: Whitehouse earned an "A" rating overall, matching the "A" it received in the 2019 report.
Improvements: Of only two schools with the possibility for improvement, neither campus raised its grade (0%). This total doesn't take into account the five schools which previously received "A" grades.
No movement: Of seven total campuses grades, six maintained their grade from 2019 (86%), including four "A" grades.
Setbacks: Of seven total campus grades, one campus recorded a grade worse than its result in 2019 (14%).
Winona ISD
|District/campus
|2022 overall rating
|2019 overall rating
|WINONA ISD
|B
|C
|Winona Elementary
|B
|B
|Winona High School
|B
|C
|Winona Middle
|B
|F
Overall: Winona earned a "B" rating overall, up from the "C" it received in the 2019 report.
Improvements: Of three schools with the possibility for improvement, two campuses raised their grades (67%).
No movement: Of three total campuses grades, one maintained its grade from 2019 (33%).
Setbacks: Of three total campus grades, no campus recorded a grade worse than its result in 2019 (0%).
More information about scores and programs that will help districts improve their scores will be provided soon by the Tyler Morning Telegraph.