A woman sits on a bench and a Ukrainian serviceman guards the area during a press conference by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother, former heavyweight boxing world champion Wladimir Klitschko, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday. From a public park in the city, Klitschko said 264 civilians had so far died from Russian bombardment on the capital, including four children. As he spoke to reporters, explosions and loud gunfire echoed across the city.