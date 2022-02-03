A winter storm warning remains in effect for the Tyler area until 6 p.m. tonight with a winter storm advisory in place until 9 p.m. The National Weather Service of Shreveport reports heavy mixed precipitation will continue with ice accumulations across the area.

Lows tonight will range in the teens in northeast Texas, with Tyler seeing temperatures around 21 degrees. Black ice may develop on wet elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Power outages and downed trees are possible and residents are urged to be cautious and prepared.

Check out some photos from across the Tyler area on Thursday.

