Early voting in the May 6 city and school elections kicked off Monday.

Elections are on the ballot for the Independent School Districts of Bullard, Chapel Hill, Lindale, and Tyler District 4; as well as for the City of Winona and Emergency Services District No. 1.

SAMPLE BALLOTS

Click each sample ballot to enlarge it.

Registered voters can vote early in person now through Friday anytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and again May 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. before the early voting period closes. Election Day is May 6.

Early voting locations in Smith County include:

Chapel Hill Administration Building: 11134 CR 2249, Tyler

Lindale Masonic Lodge: 200 W. Margaret Street, Lindale

Main Location The HUB: 304 E. Ferguson Street, Tyler

Noonday Community Center: 16662 CR 196, Tyler

St. Violet Baptist Church: 14129 FM 2767, Tyler